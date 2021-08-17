American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Short Interest Update

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 58.8% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AHOTF opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 52-week low of $1.72 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AHOTF. Canaccord Genuity upgraded American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.94.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

