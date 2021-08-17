American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Cut to “Hold” at US Capital Advisors

US Capital Advisors cut shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AWK. Argus raised shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.50.

American Water Works stock opened at $181.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $181.75. The stock has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

