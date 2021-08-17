Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 369.43%.

USAS stock opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $160.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.93. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $3.46.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins lowered shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Americas Silver stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Americas Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

