Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Sell”

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Desjardins cut Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.96.

USAS stock opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.34. Americas Silver has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 369.43%. The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 million. On average, analysts predict that Americas Silver will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 10.0% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 113.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 3,883.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 889,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

