Americas Silver (TSE:USA) Cut to Hold at Laurentian

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) was downgraded by research analysts at Laurentian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.30 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$3.00. Laurentian’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americas Silver from C$3.95 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Americas Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.43.

USA traded down C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.38. 96,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,086. The firm has a market capitalization of C$183.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84. Americas Silver has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$4.40.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.31). The business had revenue of C$12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Americas Silver will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

