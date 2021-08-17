Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PPD by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,190,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,975,000 after buying an additional 781,770 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in PPD by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,113,000 after buying an additional 516,016 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in PPD by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,886,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,211,000 after buying an additional 233,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPD by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after purchasing an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in PPD by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,089,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 486,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.91.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.23. PPD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.14.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. PPD had a negative return on equity of 53.95% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPD Profile

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

