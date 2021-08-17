Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DEUS opened at $46.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.55. Xtrackers Russell US Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $46.13.

