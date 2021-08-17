Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 240 Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BBH opened at $209.30 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.05.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

