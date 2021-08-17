Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 2,404 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 238.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $140.59 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.21 and a fifty-two week high of $148.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.27.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

