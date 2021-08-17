Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 3,472 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBA. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $92,586,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,745,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $425,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,314 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 978.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,525,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 72.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $141,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,891 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $32.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.1683 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.