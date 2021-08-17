AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AMMO had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.92%.
Shares of POWW traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,027,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.14 million, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of -0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.73. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWW. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of AMMO from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMMO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.
About AMMO
Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.
