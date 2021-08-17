Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its position in Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,356 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Energy were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 56.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 286,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 103,189 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Amplify Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $473,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 21.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Amplify Energy by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard Smiley sold 30,000 shares of Amplify Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $110,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,589.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amplify Energy stock opened at $3.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 4.10. Amplify Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMPY shares. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amplify Energy from $4.40 to $6.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amplify Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

