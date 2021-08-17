Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI opened at $171.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $175.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.58.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

