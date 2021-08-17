Analysts Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.13). Beam Global reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 91.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Beam Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ BEEM traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.58. 1,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,747. Beam Global has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $191.14 million and a PE ratio of -34.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.94.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,030.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEEM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beam Global by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,798,000 after buying an additional 401,511 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beam Global by 4,755.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 271,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after buying an additional 266,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $5,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,560,000 after purchasing an additional 105,627 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

