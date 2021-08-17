Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $424.80 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) will report $424.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.51 million and the highest is $426.08 million. Plantronics reported sales of $410.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.40. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 127.71%. The company had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

