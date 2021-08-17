Analysts Expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for 360 DigiTech’s earnings. 360 DigiTech reported earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.39 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 360 DigiTech.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QFIN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,295 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 824.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after purchasing an additional 524,261 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,910,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth $533,000. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QFIN opened at $17.03 on Friday. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.23.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 360 DigiTech (QFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.