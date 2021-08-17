Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.09 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will post $609.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $600.00 million to $618.18 million. Affiliated Managers Group posted sales of $494.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.18. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 20.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $160.89 per share, with a total value of $160,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,193,735.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $572,389,000 after buying an additional 52,240 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG opened at $168.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.86. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12-month low of $62.19 and a 12-month high of $180.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

