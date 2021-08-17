Analysts Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to report $62.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.30 million. Alphatec reported sales of $41.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year sales of $238.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $238.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $295.69 million, with estimates ranging from $289.27 million to $305.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 54.09% and a negative return on equity of 86.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $196,943.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 554,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,192,805.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,965 shares of company stock worth $487,144. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 386.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 567,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,948,000 after acquiring an additional 504,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.62. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $19.36.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

