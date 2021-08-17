Analysts Expect MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($1.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 682.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $39.42 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $713,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. 6elm Capital LP lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 167.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 473,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after buying an additional 295,966 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.8% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 44.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 368.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 116,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 91,998 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

