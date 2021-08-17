Analysts Expect Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will post sales of $9.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.23 million. Nurix Therapeutics reported sales of $4.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $37.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $51.71 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $55.51 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $220,275.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,447.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $750,729. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRIX opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.69. Nurix Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

