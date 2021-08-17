Analysts Expect OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. OrganiGram posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 190.24%.

OGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.96 million, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Chartist Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

