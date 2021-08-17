Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.17 Billion

Brokerages predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) will announce $8.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.16 billion. Plains GP posted sales of $5.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year sales of $32.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.67 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $31.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.82 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plains GP.

Get Plains GP alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAGP. Citigroup lifted their price target on Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.28. Plains GP has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,021.00 and a beta of 2.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 9.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 56.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.