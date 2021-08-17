Analysts Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Primis Financial posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primis Financial.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other news, Director William Rand Cook acquired 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $25,624.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,653 shares of company stock valued at $72,266. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRST stock opened at $15.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.62 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.10. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $16.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primis Financial (FRST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.