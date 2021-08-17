Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.77 Million

Brokerages expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report $56.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $57.10 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $234.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.40 million to $234.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $281.74 million, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SUMO shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $167,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,130 shares of company stock worth $8,024,096. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.16. 605,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,506. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.76. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $15.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -12.90.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

