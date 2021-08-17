Analysts Expect The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The ExOne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The ExOne reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The ExOne will report full year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The ExOne.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25). The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

Several research firms have weighed in on XONE. B. Riley cut their target price on The ExOne from $44.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The ExOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.92.

Shares of XONE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 894,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,614. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $505.46 million, a P/E ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 1.29. The ExOne has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $66.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The ExOne by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after acquiring an additional 311,213 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after buying an additional 301,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 756.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after buying an additional 279,469 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,084,000 after buying an additional 211,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 689.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 183,328 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Co engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of three-dimensional (3D) printing machines. It offers 3D printing solutions to industrial customers in the aerospace, automotive, heavy equipment, energy, and oil and gas industries. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, PA.

