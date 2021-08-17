Analysts Set Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) PT at $7.46

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARDX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ardelyx from $16.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen set a $7.70 price objective on Ardelyx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ardelyx by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ardelyx by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,860,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARDX opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $148.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.23. Ardelyx has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $2.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,009.33% and a negative return on equity of 96.84%. On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.