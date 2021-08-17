Analysts Set Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target at $78.80

Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.80.

Several research firms have commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth approximately $63,729,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $9,853,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $4,776,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $3,165,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.88. The company had a trading volume of 80,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,625. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $66.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

About Bath & Body Works

L Brands, through Bath & Body Works, Victoria’s Secret and PINK, is an international company. The company operates 2,669 company-operated specialty stores in the United States, Canada and Greater China, in more than 700 franchised locations worldwide and through its websites worldwide.

