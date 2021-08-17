Analysts Set Expectations for American Water Works Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

AWK has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.50.

NYSE AWK opened at $181.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $181.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $165.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $999.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,253,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,275,868,000 after acquiring an additional 96,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,331,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,271,000 after buying an additional 66,121 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,580,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,849,000 after buying an additional 215,436 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,254,000 after buying an additional 73,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.603 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

