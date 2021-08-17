Analysts Set Expectations for GreenPower Motor Company Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for GreenPower Motor in a report released on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.73 million.

CVE:GPV opened at C$17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.45, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. GreenPower Motor has a 1 year low of C$8.54 and a 1 year high of C$43.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$21.99. The company has a market cap of C$383.07 million and a P/E ratio of -32.90.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

