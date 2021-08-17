Analysts Set Expectations for Vroom, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Vroom in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.74) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRM. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vroom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $29.10 on Monday. Vroom has a twelve month low of $26.96 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRM. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 28.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 611.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 99,594 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 7.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $1,084,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,387.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,945,888 shares of company stock valued at $85,052,850. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

