Analysts Set FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Price Target at $343.68

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $343.68.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE FDX opened at $281.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx has a twelve month low of $204.18 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

In other news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its stake in FedEx by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

