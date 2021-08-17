Analysts Set Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target at $139.60

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 53,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $7,181,288.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,486 shares of company stock valued at $55,295,494 over the last 90 days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $134.90 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.33.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

