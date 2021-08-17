Analysts Set InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Price Target at $8.58

Shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFRX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of InflaRx in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

IFRX stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.46. InflaRx has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 235.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

