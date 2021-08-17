Analysts Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) PT at $18.39

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.39.

IPPLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Inter Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

OTCMKTS IPPLF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,909. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.3964 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Inter Pipeline’s previous dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

