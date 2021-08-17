Analysts Set Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Price Target at $23.33

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of research firms have commented on OOMA. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Ooma alerts:

Shares of OOMA remained flat at $$17.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,766. The firm has a market cap of $398.81 million, a PE ratio of -156.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37. Ooma has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $24.89.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $45.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Narula sold 57,000 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,257,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,580,406.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 34,443 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $656,139.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,670,959 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.