Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $665.25

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $665.25.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,395 shares of company stock worth $85,300,489 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $15.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $643.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,438. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $570.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
