Analysts Set Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) PT at $665.25

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $665.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $729.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 987,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,395 shares of company stock worth $85,300,489 in the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 297.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71,961.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,204,000 after acquiring an additional 104,718 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $15.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $643.87. The stock had a trading volume of 20,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,438. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $441.00 and a fifty-two week high of $640.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $570.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

