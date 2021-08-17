Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vonovia (VNA)

Vonovia (ETR: VNA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/11/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/11/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/9/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

8/9/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/9/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/6/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

8/3/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/2/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/2/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

8/2/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/26/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/26/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/23/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/16/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €53.00 ($62.35) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

7/1/2021 – Vonovia was given a new €65.00 ($76.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shares of ETR:VNA traded up €0.38 ($0.45) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €59.46 ($69.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83. Vonovia SE has a twelve month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a twelve month high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.