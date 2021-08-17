Analyzing EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) & Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $11.03 billion 3.51 -$604.57 million $1.46 45.48 Kosmos Energy $896.20 million 0.93 -$411.59 million ($0.64) -3.19

Kosmos Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EOG Resources. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EOG Resources and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 9 10 0 2.53 Kosmos Energy 0 2 5 0 2.71

EOG Resources presently has a consensus price target of $90.18, suggesting a potential upside of 35.81%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $4.34, suggesting a potential upside of 112.82%. Given Kosmos Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kosmos Energy is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.1% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 14.40% 12.77% 7.28% Kosmos Energy -15.40% -37.20% -3.57%

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 3.77, suggesting that its share price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Kosmos Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. The company was founded by Brian F. Maxted on April 23, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

