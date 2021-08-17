Analyzing NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD)

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) and Rennova Health (OTCMKTS:RNVAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NeoGenomics and Rennova Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoGenomics 14.68% 0.84% 0.53% Rennova Health -254.69% N/A -116.51%

This table compares NeoGenomics and Rennova Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoGenomics $444.45 million 11.66 $4.17 million $0.07 603.00 Rennova Health $7.20 million 0.04 -$18.34 million N/A N/A

NeoGenomics has higher revenue and earnings than Rennova Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NeoGenomics and Rennova Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoGenomics 0 1 9 0 2.90 Rennova Health 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeoGenomics currently has a consensus target price of $51.45, suggesting a potential upside of 21.89%. Given NeoGenomics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeoGenomics is more favorable than Rennova Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.8% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of NeoGenomics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of Rennova Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

NeoGenomics has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rennova Health has a beta of -1.6, suggesting that its share price is 260% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeoGenomics beats Rennova Health on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups. The Pharma Services segment focuses on supporting pharmaceutical firms in drug development programs by supporting various clinical trials. The company was founded by Michael T. Dent on October 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

About Rennova Health

Rennova Health, Inc. provides diagnostics and supportive software solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s solutions include diagnostic solutions, revenue cycle management, healthcare software solutions, financial services, diagnostic laboratory testing and analytics for precision medicine, electronic health records and other software services. Rennova Health, Inc., formerly known as CollabRx, Inc., is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

