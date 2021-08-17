Anglo American plc (AAL) to Issue Dividend of $2.51 on September 24th

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $2.51 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.72. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AAL opened at GBX 3,350.50 ($43.77) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,755.20 ($22.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,050.22. The company has a market cap of £45.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51.

Get Anglo American alerts:

AAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 3,800 ($49.65) to GBX 3,820 ($49.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,580 ($46.77).

In other news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 216 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,838 ($37.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,130.08 ($8,008.99).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.