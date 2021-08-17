Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.50. 130,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $707.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. Annexon has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $83,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $83,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Annexon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Annexon in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Annexon by 176.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 61,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

