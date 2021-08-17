ANON Price Reaches $0.0031 on Exchanges (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $23,833.38 and $1.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002414 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000385 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00052778 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00057565 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00126122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00015186 BTC.

ANON Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.