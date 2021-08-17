Anterix Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.69) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Anterix in a report issued on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Crawford now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.67). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Anterix’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

ATEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

ATEX stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. Anterix has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $64.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative return on equity of 23.61% and a negative net margin of 6,051.24%.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,775.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 36,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 in the last quarter. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Anterix by 6.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,179,000 after buying an additional 80,091 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC raised its position in Anterix by 40.7% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,208,000 after buying an additional 107,114 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its position in Anterix by 152.3% during the second quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 104,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,285,000 after buying an additional 63,242 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Anterix by 3.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

