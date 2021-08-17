Apax Global Alpha (LON:APAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $227.50

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 227.50 ($2.97) and last traded at GBX 224.46 ($2.93), with a volume of 830243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 218 ($2.85).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 202.13.

Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (LON:APAX)

Apax Global Alpha Limited specializes in fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in public, private debt, and equity investments. Under fund of funds, the fund seeks to invest in funds managed by Apax Partners. It also makes derived investments which are investments in equities and debt derived from the insights gained via Apax' Private Equity activities.

