Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Plans Dividend of $2.11

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 2.1075 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th.

Aperam stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.61. Aperam has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Aperam alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APEMY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Aperam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aperam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.