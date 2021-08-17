Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) Given New $73.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Apollo Tactical Income Fund (NYSE:AIF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of AIF opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.41. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $15.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

