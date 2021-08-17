Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.000-$5.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.50 billion-$3.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Applied Industrial Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.17.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $52.25 and a 12 month high of $107.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

