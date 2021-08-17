Applied Materials (AMAT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Applied Materials to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $131.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.65. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. ICAP raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.58.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 314,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,984,125. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

