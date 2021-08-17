AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.67.

AppLovin stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

