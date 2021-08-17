AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
APP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.67.
AppLovin stock opened at $55.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.03.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
