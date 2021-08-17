Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Short Interest Down 32.0% in July

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 32.0% from the July 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the second quarter worth about $1,557,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 244.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptinyx by 2.9% during the second quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a 12-month low of $2.27 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $163.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.36.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Aptinyx will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

